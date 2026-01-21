China's top political advisor stresses boosting new five-year plan off to a good start

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday called for further efforts to serve the country's economic and social development with high-quality advice and to ensure a strong start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks when addressing a symposium held to analyze the economic situation.

Wang called for studying and implementing the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the Central Economic Work Conference, and gaining a sound understanding of the overall requirements, policy priorities and major tasks of this year's economic work.

He highlighted the importance of thinking and acting in line with the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans on economic work.

The CPPCC should carry out inspections and research tours focusing on major theoretical and practical issues related to economic and social development during the new five-year period, further enhance studies in the economic sector, and provide high-quality advice to support a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Wang said.

At the symposium, 11 national political advisors and an economic expert spoke on a range of topics, including the integration of technological innovation with industrial innovation, the promotion of consumption and investment, and the construction of a modern industrial system.

Wang Yong, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, chaired the symposium.

