Expats hail China's 14th Five-Year Plan transformations through firsthand experiences

Over the past five years, China has focused on high level opening-up, innovation, green development, and digital transformation, setting the stage for a more sustainable and tech-driven future. These shifts resonate not only with locals, but also with expats who have made China their home, many of whom have witnessed tangible changes firsthand, from the rise of smart cities to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

Mamisoa Rakotoarivony, a Malagasy language expert with nearly a decade in China, reflected on the transformations tied to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). "When I first arrived, mobile payments and online shopping were just starting to gain traction," he recalled. "Now, it's hard to imagine life without them. Whether it's paying for a cup of coffee or getting groceries delivered, everything is done with a few taps on your phone."

This digital leap is a key outcome of the 14th Five-Year Plan, which emphasized the importance of innovation and technology to boost economic and social development.

Bashiru Mohammed, a Ghanaian business professional who has lived in China for the past eight years, decided to start his business after completing his master's degree in 2019. He saw the high volume of foreign visitors to China as a valuable opportunity to tap into a thriving market.

Mohammed commended China's openness to foreign business, highlighting that industries in China have made it easier and more affordable to engage in trade, even for countries like Ghana. "The business environment is very open. Without China, we would still think that producing and shipping goods to countries like Ghana would be costly. But Chinese industries have made it easier for every country to engage in trade," he said.

Mohammed shared that the business environment has become more accessible, attributing the improvements to advancements in logistics, e-commerce platforms, and payment systems that have made it easier to run his business. "The business environment became more open. It's now easier to access ports for exports, and the Chinese e-commerce apps are more accessible," he explained.

This progress aligns with the 14th Five-Year Plan's goal of modernizing China's digital economy and improving the ease of doing business through digital infrastructure.

Amna Munawar, a Pakistani foreign language expert who has lived in China for more than a decade, highlighted the notable advancements in China's public transport system while discussing the five-year plan's impact on daily life. "Public transport has undergone significant modernization, making it much easier to navigate major cities like Beijing. From my experience, it's become far more efficient, with the introduction of new routes and enhanced services," she noted.

She believes China's five-year plans are both forward-looking and practical, as they focus not only on economic growth but also on improving the quality of life of citizens and non-citizens altogether. "The emphasis on innovation, education, digital transformation, and environmental sustainability is impressive," she said.

Andy Mok, a university professor and a senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, lauded China's technological advancements, saying "China's advancements in AI, robotics, and electric vehicles have been incredibly exciting. These technologies are not just shaping China's future but have a significant role in shaping global markets and influencing international relations."

One of the most noticeable impacts of the 14th Five-Year Plan, he believes, has been the modernization of infrastructure—especially in transportation and urban planning. "Beijing's advancements in subway systems and public transportation are just one example," Mok said.

"The 14th Five-Year Plan has solidified China's position as a global leader in technology, and this will only grow in the coming years as innovation in AI and robotics continues to expand," he added.

Sinkinesh Atale Gebre, an Ethiopian language expert with 10 years in China, reflected on China's increasing openness to foreigners, highlighting the welcoming environment, accessible education, business opportunities, and research resources.

"China is more peaceful, convenient, and welcoming for foreigners. I feel at home here, and I miss Beijing when I go back to my country. Living here is peaceful and without worries," Gebre said.

Looking ahead, the expats expressed optimism for the 15th Five-Year Plan, anticipating more policies supporting green development, technological innovation, and high-level openness, as well as deeper cooperation among Belt and Road countries in the Global South.

As China enters the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), strong anticipation surrounds the nation's continued advancement as a global leader. With an emphasis on sustainable development, technological innovation, and international collaboration, the 15th Five-Year Plan promises to further solidify China's role on the world stage, fostering deeper connections with the rest of the world and strengthening its position as a key driver of global progress.

