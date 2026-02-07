Int'l brands tap into Year of the Horse for Chinese market

HAIKOU, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Silk scarves with horse motifs, delicate horseshoe-shaped pendant necklaces, and elegantly designed cosmetic gift sets for the Spring Festival reflect a growing trend as many international brands launch limited-edition products featuring the zodiac and traditional Chinese elements to appeal to the vast Chinese market.

China will usher in the Year of the Horse on Feb. 17. In Chinese zodiac culture, the horse symbolizes vitality, freedom and an enterprising spirit, and is also associated with the auspicious meaning of "instant success." This cultural connotation has become an important bond for global brands to connect with Chinese consumers.

As the most important traditional festival in China, the Spring Festival has been a golden period for the consumer market.

For international brands, launching limited-edition products aligned with local culture has become a regular marketing strategy in recent years.

At Haikou International Duty-Free Shopping Complex, the world's largest stand-alone duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's tropical island province of Hainan, the festive atmosphere is already in full swing, with traditional red decorations and various horse ornaments.

The Year of the Horse collections have taken center stage at many international brand stores and counters, covering categories like clothing, cosmetics, jewelry, spirits and toys.

At a Ferragamo store, the Italian brand prominently displays a limited-edition silk scarf adorned with a horse motif.

"With a red color, it's very festive and fits the Chinese New Year. It's also one of our best-selling items recently," said Zhang Ying, a salesperson at the store. She added that in recent years, the brand has launched zodiac-themed products for the Chinese Spring Festival every year to cater to Chinese consumers.

At a FILA Kids store, a limited-edition clothing series is prominently displayed, including hoodies, sweaters and coats printed with various cartoon horse patterns.

"This year is the Year of the Horse, so our brand has incorporated many horse elements into the clothes," said Li Shanshan, a salesperson. "The set worn by the model is a top seller, and it's almost out of stock in most sizes."

Cosmetics remain a major driver of Spring Festival consumption. For the Year of the Horse, international brands including Estée Lauder and La Mer have launched limited-edition gift sets featuring horse patterns, festive red and elements of intangible cultural heritage.

At a duty-free store in downtown Haikou, Estée Lauder's limited-edition gift boxes are particularly eye-catching.

"The Spring Festival is coming. The new red packaging looks very festive and creates a holiday atmosphere. It's especially suitable for gifting during the Spring Festival," said a tourist surnamed Yang from east China's Jiangxi Province.

In recent years, international brands have sought to further tap into the Chinese market by launching Spring Festival-themed products, underscoring the importance of the world's second-largest consumer market and their confidence in its huge potential.

The duty-free market has become a key channel for global luxury consumption. As China's only tropical resort island, Hainan is gradually becoming a key hub for international brands driven by the duty-free shopping policies.

Since Hainan Free Trade Port officially launched island-wide special customs operations on Dec. 18, 2025, duty-free sales have surged.

Data from Haikou Customs show that from Dec. 18, 2025, to Jan. 18, 2026, Hainan's duty-free sales hit 5.02 billion yuan (about 721.4 million U.S. dollars), rising 46.8 percent year on year, and the number of shoppers reached 772,000, up 29.7 percent.

Hainan has become a popular winter vacation destination, attracting tourists for its beaches and duty-free shopping. China aims to build Hainan into a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.

In 2025, Hainan registered 106 million domestic and overseas tourist visits, up 9.1 percent from 2024, while total tourism spending rose 10.5 percent to 225.4 billion yuan.

