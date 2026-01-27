Chinese premier chairs symposium on draft gov't work report, five-year plan

Xinhua) 08:10, January 27, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a symposium to solicit opinions and suggestions on the draft government work report and the draft outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2026. Li heard opinions and suggestions on the two documents from leaders of the central committees of non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), and representatives of personages without party affiliation. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday presided over a symposium to solicit opinions and suggestions on the draft government work report and the draft outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development.

Li, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, heard opinions and suggestions on the two documents from leaders of the central committees of non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), and representatives of personages without party affiliation.

On economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), representatives at the symposium offered suggestions on strengthening macroeconomic regulation, building a robust domestic market, fostering new quality productive forces, deepening reform and opening-up, and safeguarding and improving people's livelihoods.

Li said the opinions and suggestions offered were valuable and expressed appreciation for their support of the government's work.

He stressed that this year marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, uncertainties in the external environment are on the rise, and risks and challenges remain in the country's economic development.

He called for pursuing more proactive and effective macroeconomic policies, strengthening coordination between reform measures and macro policies, and promoting higher-quality economic growth while achieving an appropriate increase in economic output.

Li expressed the hope that non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation will continue to offer advice and suggestions actively, help address prominent challenges to development, and pool greater wisdom and strength in advancing high-quality economic and social development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)