Officials urged to ensure sound start for 15th Five-Year Plan period as study session concludes

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's principal officials at the provincial and ministerial level have been urged to make all-out efforts to advance this year's economic and social development work and get the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) off to a sound start.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the requirement on Friday while addressing the closing ceremony of a study session, which was held this week for the officials to study and implement the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Stressing the importance of a speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the opening ceremony of the study session, Cai urged the officials to maintain strategic resolve, strengthen confidence in victory, actively take responsibility, and strive to turn the grand blueprint into reality.

During the study session, the officials engaged in in-depth discussions by linking theory with practice, further deepening their understanding of the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Cai urged the officials to make good use of the outcomes of the study session and turn what they have learned into concrete results in their work.

