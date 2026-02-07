We Are China

Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 15:28, February 07, 2026

Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists wait for the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists wait for the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists watch the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists wait for the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists watch the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

