Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, E China's Shandong
Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Tourists wait for the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Tourists wait for the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Tourists watch the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Tourists wait for the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Tourists watch the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Photos
