Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge achieves closure in Shandong
A drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows the Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge under construction in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.
The 2,230.4-meter-long Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge, a part of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway, achieved its closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a double-track high-speed railway at the lower level and a two-way six-lane first-class highway at the upper level.
The Tianjin-Weifang railway will connect Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province, with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
