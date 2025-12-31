Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge achieves closure in Shandong

Xinhua) 17:00, December 31, 2025

A drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows the Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge under construction in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.

The 2,230.4-meter-long Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge, a part of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway, achieved its closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a double-track high-speed railway at the lower level and a two-way six-lane first-class highway at the upper level.

The Tianjin-Weifang railway will connect Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province, with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows the Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge under construction in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.

The 2,230.4-meter-long Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge, a part of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway, achieved its closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a double-track high-speed railway at the lower level and a two-way six-lane first-class highway at the upper level.

The Tianjin-Weifang railway will connect Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province, with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows the Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge under construction in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.

The 2,230.4-meter-long Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge, a part of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway, achieved its closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a double-track high-speed railway at the lower level and a two-way six-lane first-class highway at the upper level.

The Tianjin-Weifang railway will connect Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province, with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Photo by Zhou Guangxue/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows the Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge under construction in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.

The 2,230.4-meter-long Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge, a part of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway, achieved its closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a double-track high-speed railway at the lower level and a two-way six-lane first-class highway at the upper level.

The Tianjin-Weifang railway will connect Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province, with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows the Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge under construction in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province.

The 2,230.4-meter-long Dongying Yellow River highway-railway bridge, a part of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway, achieved its closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a double-track high-speed railway at the lower level and a two-way six-lane first-class highway at the upper level.

The Tianjin-Weifang railway will connect Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province, with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)