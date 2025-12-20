Yang'an County in China's Shandong promotes development of condiment industry

December 20, 2025

Workers prepare parcels for delivery at a condiment company in Yang'an County of Laoling City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 18, 2025. The tiny town of Yang'an in Laoling, a county-level city, has built a seasoning empire that reaches over 70 countries and regions, and has captured 40 percent of China's composite spice market.

Currently there are no less than 327 condiment production and processing enterprises operating in Yang'an, generating more than 30 billion yuan (about 4.26 billion U.S. dollars) in annual sales. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

