Marine fishery economy thrives in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:53, November 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 13, 2025 shows an ecological marine cage breeding area in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

To date, Shandong has built 139 "marine farms" at or above the provincial level, including 71 at the national level, or 38 percent of the country's total at the level. The province now boasts an integrated industrial chain for marine fishery that ranges from aquaculture, fishing to intensive processing.

The output of marine aquatic products in Shandong reached 8.25 million tonnes with an added value exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14.09 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, topping among all regions at the provincial level in the country.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2025 shows workers aboard a boat maintaining cages at a marine farm in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Yu Fangping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows a fisherman patrolling at a breeding area in Tianheng Township of Jimo District, Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Zhang Guangming/Xinhua)

Workers process squid products at a seafood processing factory in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2025 shows fishing boats setting off after the end of the fishing moratorium in the Yellow and Bohai Seas, at Shidao fishing port in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2025 shows a marine farm at Taoluo Township of Donggang District in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Li Dawei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows boats loaded with abalone sailing southward to Fujian Province for the winter at an abalone farming area in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2025 shows a view of a breeding area in the waters of Dingziwan in Jinkou Township of Jimo District, Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows workers taking care of the kelp seedlings at a kelp seedling cultivation area of a marine farm in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows farmers harvesting oysters and scallops in the waters of the West Coast New Area of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Yu Fangping/Xinhua)

Workers process tuna products at a seafood processing enterprise in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Workers package sweet shrimp products at Shandong Meijia Group Co., Ltd. in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Wang Jingzhi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2025 shows a view of a breeding area at a marine farm in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows boats loaded with abalone sailing southward to Fujian Province for the winter at an abalone farming area in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2025 shows fishing boats setting off in the waters of Ailunwan in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows a harvest boat sailing through a breeding area at a marine farm in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

Workers process cod products at an aquatic products processing enterprise in Lidao Township, Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. As a province noted for its major marine fishery economy, Shandong has been actively building marine farms in recent years, aiming to continuously enrich the "blue food depot." (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

