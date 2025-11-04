Home>>
Daily life in China | Shandong flowing feast: 90 seconds of rural warmth
(People's Daily App) 13:16, November 04, 2025
Curling smoke, sizzling pans and villagers sharing dishes: Welcome to the flowing feast, a Shandong Province countryside tradition for weddings, funerals and celebrations. This 90-second vlog brings you into the action, showing lively cooking, communal dining and rural warmth. From one freshly made dish to the next, every plate is served and eaten on the spot. More than a meal, it's a moment for the villagers to come together and share joy.
(Produced by interns Ma Chenli, Mao Yun and editor Lin Rui)
