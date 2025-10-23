People enjoy leisure time along spring greenway in Jinan, China's Shandong

Xinhua) 11:09, October 23, 2025

People walk along the spring greenway in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Many citizens and tourists here have recently been attracted by spouting springs along the city's spring greenway, a 6.6-kilometer-long pavement connecting several springs and historical sites along the city's moat and Daming Lake Park. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People enjoy the spring scenery along the spring greenway in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Many citizens and tourists here have recently been attracted by spouting springs along the city's spring greenway, a 6.6-kilometer-long pavement connecting several springs and historical sites along the city's moat and Daming Lake Park. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People walk along the spring greenway in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Many citizens and tourists here have recently been attracted by spouting springs along the city's spring greenway, a 6.6-kilometer-long pavement connecting several springs and historical sites along the city's moat and Daming Lake Park. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People enjoy their leisure time beside Baishi Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Many citizens and tourists here have recently been attracted by spouting springs along the city's spring greenway, a 6.6-kilometer-long pavement connecting several springs and historical sites along the city's moat and Daming Lake Park. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit a spring along the spring greenway in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Many citizens and tourists here have recently been attracted by spouting springs along the city's spring greenway, a 6.6-kilometer-long pavement connecting several springs and historical sites along the city's moat and Daming Lake Park. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

