Chili farmers see profits rise in Juye county, E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 15:34, September 26, 2025

Chili pepper farmers in Taolou village, Taomiao town of Juye county in east China's Shandong Province have boosted their profits through a new cultivation system that combines professional guidance with guaranteed sales contracts.

Each mu (about 0.07 hectares) of chili peppers now yields a net profit of around 7,000 yuan (about $981), up 1,000 yuan from previous scattered cultivation methods.

Farmer Tao Yongde shows freshly harvested chili peppers in Taolou village, Taomiao town, Juye county, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Juye county committee)

The town introduced a model combining Party guidance, contract sales and managed cultivation. Party members, officials and technical staff work directly in the fields, providing support from seed selection to pest control. Village collectives sign purchase agreements with enterprises, ensuring stable production and secure sales for higher farmer incomes.

"This year, chili pepper cultivation in our town covers about 5,000 mu, with expected dried chili yields exceeding 350 kilograms per mu," said Xu Hongkun, Party chief of Taomiao town.

Xu added that the contract farming model secures reliable orders and guaranteed purchases, eliminating farmers' sales worries while providing companies with quality raw materials.

Countywide, chili pepper cultivation covers 250,000 mu, producing more than 100,000 tonnes of dried chilies annually. The transition from scattered farming to large-scale, standardized production has made chili peppers a key industry for increasing local incomes.

A worker tends chili peppers at Shandong Luyu Cold Chain Logistics Industry Development Co., Ltd. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Juye county committee)

The partnership between companies, cooperatives and farmers has created a complete chili pepper industrial chain from cultivation through processing and sales. Leading companies like Shandong Luyu Cold Chain Logistics Industry Development Co., Ltd. focus on cold storage and standardized processing while expanding into branding, e-commerce and retail operations. Taomiao town now hosts 16 cold storage enterprises with a combined storage capacity of 35,000 tonnes.

At Jingxiang Food Technology Co., Ltd. in Wanfeng town, chili pepper aromas fill the air as high-speed production lines operate advanced manufacturing, processing and packaging systems producing more than 20 chili sauce varieties.

The company sells through online platforms including JD.com, Taobao and Pinduoduo, while partnering with more than 40 livestreamers for promotion. Its nationwide network of over 20 distributors generates annual revenue of about 5 million yuan.

"We've built standardized production lines and linked them with raw material bases, achieving growth in both cultivation area and villagers' incomes," said Wang Baohua, the company's general manager. Five surrounding towns have developed chili pepper growing bases covering more than 2,000 mu.

