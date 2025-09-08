Home>>
Thousands of fishing boats set sail
(People's Daily App) 13:30, September 08, 2025
As the fishing moratorium in the Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea ends, Shandong Province's coast bursts to life as thousands of boats race out to sea. Witness the scene as fishing season begins.
(Produced by Zhu Yurou and Intern Chen Weiqing）
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
