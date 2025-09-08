Thousands of fishing boats set sail

(People's Daily App) 13:30, September 08, 2025

As the fishing moratorium in the Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea ends, Shandong Province's coast bursts to life as thousands of boats race out to sea. Witness the scene as fishing season begins.

