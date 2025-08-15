Tourists rush to marine ranch in E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 14:22, August 15, 2025

On Aug 12, 2025, tourists take pleasure boats for sightseeing at the national marine ranch of Sanggou Bay in Shidao district, Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Li Xinjun)

In recent years, with abundant ocean resources endowed by nature, Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province has fostered a marine tourism industry with distinct characteristics. In building a national-level marine ranch, the city has adhered to the concept of green development, prioritizing ecological protection and creating a vivid example of harmonious coexistence between people and nature. The area's development has attracted numerous tourists for sightseeing and leisure activities.

