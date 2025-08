We Are China

Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:01, August 01, 2025

Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

The sea of clouds is seen at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists watch sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists watch sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

The sunrise is seen at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists visit Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

