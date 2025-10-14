East China's famous Baotu Spring sees water level hit nearly 60-year high

Xinhua) 16:52, October 14, 2025

JINAN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Jinan, known as the "City of Springs" in east China's Shandong Province, has seen its iconic Baotu Spring reach its highest water level in nearly six decades, according to local authorities.

As of 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the spring's water level hit 30.29 meters -- the highest recorded since 1966, sources at the spring's scenic area revealed.

Continuous rainfall since Sept. 27 has led to a sustained rise in Baotu Spring's groundwater level.

The increased water levels have also rejuvenated other renowned springs in Jinan -- Heihu Spring's water level reached 30.71 meters, with its waters spilling over into the pool.

Statistical data indicate Jinan's average annual rainfall reached 943 mm this year -- 51.7 percent above the long-term average and 47.9 percent higher than the same period of 2024.

As home to over 1,200 natural springs, Jinan counts Baotu Spring as its most renowned landmark, which serves as the provincial capital's iconic natural calling card.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)