Resource-poor Chinese township's winning recipe for global kitchens

Xinhua) 14:16, November 10, 2025

JINAN, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Lacking any local steel, a small town in eastern China has mastered the art of metal and fire, evolving from crafting basic steamers to producing high-tech smart kitchens.

Through sheer ingenuity, Xingfu Township in Boxing County, Shandong Province, has become an unlikely powerhouse, supplying kitchens worldwide with everything from pots and pans to robotic cooks.

Xingfu's success defies its geography. Tucked away in northern Shandong's Yellow River floodplain -- with no advantages in geography, transportation or natural resources, Xingfu has cultivated a dense cluster of over 2,800 commercial kitchenware businesses. They form a seamless, end-to-end industrial network, managing every step from sourcing raw materials to delivering finished products.

The market scale is immense -- 20 million units of equipment each year, fueling an industry worth over 30 billion yuan (about 4.2 billion U.S. dollars). Having captured 40 percent of the Chinese market, Xingfu's influence now extends globally -- with its products reaching professional kitchens in more than 60 countries and regions.

A DOZEN TO HUNDREDS

Xingfu's kitchenware manufacturing origins date back to the 1960s, when local artisans produced household steamers for a region fond of steamed buns. Selling their wares door-to-door, artisans there built a local reputation for quality.

The industry's pivotal shift came in the 1980s -- with the growth of enterprise canteens and the hospitality sector. Recognizing this commercial demand, Xingfu's entrepreneurs established workshops to manufacture larger canteen stoves and stainless steel utensils, laying the foundation for the modern industry.

With the booming development of China's catering industry and private economy, demand for commercial kitchenware surged dramatically. Kitchenware enterprises in Xingfu sprang up like mushrooms, rapidly increasing from a dozen to hundreds, forming the initial scale of the industry.

"In those days, the clanging sounds of hammering filled the streets and alleys -- every household was busy producing kitchenware. People learned from and improved upon each other's work. The industry scale kept expanding, product varieties continuously enriched, and gradually, our products were sold across the country," said Wang Bingsen, president of the Shandong Kitchen Utensils Association. "By the early 1990s, there were over 100 households in Xingfu with an annual income exceeding 1 million yuan."

HANDMADE TO INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING

Entering the 21st century, the shortcomings of Xingfu's kitchenware industry became increasingly apparent -- outdated technology, severe product homogenization and weak branding. Corporate profits dwindled year by year, making industrial transformation and upgrading imperative.

Facing this challenge, Xingfu vigorously imported advanced machinery and expertise, but its true breakthrough came from betting on local brainpower. It incentivized companies to innovate independently, collaborate with research institutions and build their own R&D hubs.

Orchestrated by local leaders and industry groups, the entire cluster mobilized. Companies poured investment into R&D, recruited specialized talent and refined their product portfolios. This was complemented by the building of robust global sales and service networks -- setting the stage for mature, sustainable growth.

A wave of innovation followed. The market saw the launch of high-efficiency gas stoves that save energy, app-controlled steamers for precision cooking, and even AI-powered robotic chefs -- products that were instant hits in global markets.

No longer seen as a source of cheap imitations, Xingfu successfully rebranded itself through technology, carving out a prestigious niche in the mid- to high-end segment of the global kitchenware industry.

LOCAL TO GLOBAL

Embracing the digital era, Xingfu's businesses have gone global, leveraging live-streaming e-commerce and cross-border platforms to reach users worldwide. The township is now home to over 200 e-commerce enterprises -- generating an annual online transaction value surpassing 100 million yuan.

To solidify this global reach, Xingfu is strategically building a network of overseas warehouses. These logistics hubs allow businesses to connect directly with local distributors and consumers, enabling faster "click-and-deliver" transactions. Centered in Xingfu, Boxing County now operates eight specialized overseas warehouses for commercial kitchenware, with two more currently under construction.

The journey from handmade steamers to intelligent cooking robots, from the clang of family workshops to the quiet hum of automated factories, represents decades of relentless refinement. Xingfu has not only built a commercially successful industry but has also enriched communities worldwide -- proving that its local craftsmanship truly caters to a global palate.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)