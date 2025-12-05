A glimpse of Qingdao Port in China's Shandong
A drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows a cargo ship loaded with containers departing from the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. With nearly 240 foreign trade routes, Qingdao Port connects over 700 ports in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows automated guided vehicles transporting containers at a fully automated container terminal of Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province. With nearly 240 foreign trade routes, Qingdao Port connects over 700 ports in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
