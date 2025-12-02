Pomegranates fuel art and economic growth in Zaozhuang, E China's Shandong

Photo shows pomegranate trees in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

Zaozhuang city in east China's Shandong Province is famous for its pomegranate trees. Some are decades old, while others have stood for centuries. The older trees are weathered, with mottled bark, while the younger ones grow upright and vibrant. These trees are cherished by locals and artists alike.

"I usually come here for inspiration in the autumn," said Shi Guang, a postgraduate student at the Central Academy of Fine Arts. He and his classmates often visit Zaozhuang with their teacher to find creative inspiration, staying for a while each time.

In autumn, the pomegranate trees turn the mountains into a sea of red fruit. "It's breathtaking — a true haven for the arts!" said Li Jingbo, vice chairman of the Shandong Artists Association.

An artist draws a picture under a pomegranate tree in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Houpeng)

Zaozhuang has a long history of pomegranate cultivation. The diverse varieties grown here create distinctive scenery throughout the four seasons, offering endless inspiration for artistic creation.

Guanshi Pomegranate Orchard attracts between 5,000 and 6,000 artists each year. This influx paves the way for integrating culture and tourism while upgrading local industries.

By leveraging the resources of Guanshi Pomegranate Orchard, Zaozhuang has built an integrated ecosystem combining art, study tours, tourism, and the creative and cultural industries. Idle rural houses have been transformed, a tourist service center established, and rural art galleries and studios built. Five to eight "art villages" have been created, featuring B&Bs, restaurants, and shops selling creative cultural products. These developments have boosted employment and increased villagers' incomes.

Photo shows the twisted branches of a pomegranate tree, nearly bare of leaves. (Photo/Liu Dawei)

According to Cheng Nan, owner of a B&B that primarily hosts artists, autumn is the peak season for the business. The B&B began welcoming artists in August, and rooms are fully booked through November. So far, eight groups have stayed there, generating nearly 400,000 yuan (about $56,400) in revenue this season.

By leveraging its unique pomegranate culture, Zaozhuang has created an inspiring environment that draws numerous artists and creative teams. The city has also developed diverse settings within the Guanshi Pomegranate Orchard, establishing year-round trails for artistic inspiration.

