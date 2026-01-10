Exhibition featuring culture of ancient Dongyi tribes held at Shandong Museum
A woman visits an exhibition featuring culture of ancient Dongyi tribes at the Shandong Museum in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased over 110 pieces (sets) of cultural relics highlighting the culture of ancient Dongyi tribes. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
