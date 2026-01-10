Exhibition featuring culture of ancient Dongyi tribes held at Shandong Museum

Xinhua) 13:58, January 10, 2026

A woman visits an exhibition featuring culture of ancient Dongyi tribes at the Shandong Museum in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased over 110 pieces (sets) of cultural relics highlighting the culture of ancient Dongyi tribes. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People visit an exhibition featuring culture of ancient Dongyi tribes at the Shandong Museum in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased over 110 pieces (sets) of cultural relics highlighting the culture of ancient Dongyi tribes. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People visit an exhibition featuring culture of ancient Dongyi tribes at the Shandong Museum in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased over 110 pieces (sets) of cultural relics highlighting the culture of ancient Dongyi tribes. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People visit an exhibition featuring culture of ancient Dongyi tribes at the Shandong Museum in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased over 110 pieces (sets) of cultural relics highlighting the culture of ancient Dongyi tribes. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A woman visits an exhibition featuring culture of ancient Dongyi tribes at the Shandong Museum in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased over 110 pieces (sets) of cultural relics highlighting the culture of ancient Dongyi tribes. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi)