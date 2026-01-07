Home>>
People dry fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, E China
(Xinhua) 09:07, January 07, 2026
A woman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)
A fisherman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)
A woman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)
A woman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Guangming/Xinhua)
A woman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Guangming/Xinhua)
