People dry fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, E China

Xinhua) 09:07, January 07, 2026

A woman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

A fisherman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

A woman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

A woman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Guangming/Xinhua)

A woman dries fish in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Guangming/Xinhua)

