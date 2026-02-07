Senior CPC official visits renowned cultural, sci-tech figures ahead of Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 15:22, February 07, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Friday extended festive greetings to all those working in the cultural and sci-tech circles, on behalf of General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, visited several renowned figures in these sectors and extended greetings for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

During the meetings, Cai commended their contributions and sought their advice on their respective fields.

He called on all those working in the cultural and sci-tech circles to proactively shoulder the responsibilities of the times, pioneer and innovate, and work hard to make greater contributions to advancing the cause of the Party and the country.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)