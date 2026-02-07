A glimpse of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints in E China's Suzhou

Xinhua) 14:37, February 07, 2026

Qiao Lanrong, an inheritor of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, makes a woodblock for New Year prints at her studio in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Qiao Lanrong, an inheritor of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, makes a New Year print on the Year of the Horse at her studio in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People get special stamps at a store selling Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Qiao Lanrong, an inheritor of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, designs patterns for a New Year print at her studio in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Qiao Lanrong, an inheritor of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, makes a New Year print on the Year of the Horse at her studio in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Qiao Lanrong, an inheritor of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, makes a woodblock for New Year prints at her studio in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A woman visits an exhibition on Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints on Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A man visits an exhibition on Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints on Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Qiao Lanrong, an inheritor of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, shows a New Year print on the Year of the Horse in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 4, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Qiao Lanrong, an inheritor of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, makes a New Year print on the Year of the Horse at her studio in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A man visits an exhibition on Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints at Suzhou Art Museum in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 4, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Qiao Lanrong, an inheritor of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, makes a New Year print on the Year of the Horse at her studio in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2026.

Suzhou has a time-honored tradition of displaying New Year prints during the Spring Festival. Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, named after their widespread popularity on Suzhou's Taohuawu Street in ancient times, boast a history of over 400 years. Their crafting technique traces back to the woodblock printing methods of the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Featuring a diverse range of themes, these prints not only express people's best wishes for the new year but also mirror the evolving changes in society.

With the Spring Festival approaching, Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints have been updated with fresh designs featuring the Year of the Horse elements. An exhibition of these prints is also being held at the Suzhou Art Museum. Meanwhile people can experience the prints making process in person and purchase cultural and creative products at a promotion center of Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)