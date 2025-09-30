We Are China

Group wedding held in Luzhi ancient town in Suzhou, E China

Xinhua) 09:47, September 30, 2025

A couple takes a boat tour during a group wedding in the Luzhi ancient town in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Couples take part in a group wedding in the Luzhi ancient town in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows couples taking a boat tour during a group wedding in the Luzhi ancient town in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows couples taking part in a group wedding in the Luzhi ancient town in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows couples taking a boat tour during a group wedding in the Luzhi ancient town in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Couples take part in a group wedding in the Luzhi ancient town in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

