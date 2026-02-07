China's foreign exchange reserves rise in January

Xinhua) 13:23, February 07, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.3991 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of January 2026, marking an increase of 41.2 billion dollars, or 1.23 percent, from the end of December last year, official data showed on Saturday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange noted that the U.S. dollar index declined in January, while prices of major global financial assets rose overall, influenced by fiscal and monetary policies as well as market expectations in major economies.

The combined effects of exchange rate conversion and changes in asset prices contributed to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves during the month, the administration said.

China's economy continued to register steady and improving performance, with development resilience further strengthening, providing solid support in the quest to keep the scale of foreign exchange reserves basically stable, it added.

