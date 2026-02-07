China's foreign exchange reserves rise in January
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.3991 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of January 2026, marking an increase of 41.2 billion dollars, or 1.23 percent, from the end of December last year, official data showed on Saturday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange noted that the U.S. dollar index declined in January, while prices of major global financial assets rose overall, influenced by fiscal and monetary policies as well as market expectations in major economies.
The combined effects of exchange rate conversion and changes in asset prices contributed to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves during the month, the administration said.
China's economy continued to register steady and improving performance, with development resilience further strengthening, providing solid support in the quest to keep the scale of foreign exchange reserves basically stable, it added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's foreign exchange reserves rise in December 2025
- China's foreign exchange reserves rise in September
- Forex reserves hit highest level in decade
- China's foreign exchange market reports continued stability
- China's forex regulator to roll out new policies for innovative trade growth
- China's foreign exchange reserves rise in October
- China reports forex settlement surplus in October
- China's foreign currency reserves rise in November
- China to expand institutional opening-up of forex market in 2026
- Reserves of forex stay above $3t mark
- China's forex reserves hit US$2.447 trillion
- China's foreign exchange reserves grow slower in first quarter
- Iran to sell 45b euros
- SAFE says China's forex reserve assets "generally secured" in financial crisis
- Japan's forex reserves rise for 1st time in two months in June
- Current account surplus climbs
- China's forex reserves hit $2.65 trillion
- China should diversify foreign exchange reserves to keep safe: leading economist
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.