China's foreign exchange reserves rise in September

Xinhua) 13:26, October 07, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.3387 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, up by 16.5 billion U.S. dollars, or 0.5 percent, compared to the end of August, official data showed Tuesday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the increase to the combined impact of currency translation and changes in asset prices.

In September, the U.S. dollar index experienced mild fluctuations, while global financial asset prices generally rose, said the administration.

Supported by a steady economy, China remains well-positioned to maintain the overall stability of its foreign exchange reserves, according to the administration.

