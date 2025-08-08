China reports decrease in foreign exchange reserves in July

Xinhua) 08:42, August 08, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.2922 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of July 2025, which was down 25.2 billion U.S. dollars -- or 0.76 percent -- from the end of June, official data showed on Thursday.

The U.S. dollar index rose last month while global financial asset prices saw both rises and falls, impacted by factors such as the macroeconomic data, monetary policies and economic outlooks of major economies, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

The decline in China's foreign exchange reserves was due to the combined effect of exchange rate conversions and asset price fluctuations, the administration said.

The fundamentals and basic trend of China's long-term economic development remain unchanged, underpinned by a solid foundation, multiple advantages, strong resilience and vast potential. These factors help maintain the overall stability of the country's foreign exchange reserves, according to the administration.

