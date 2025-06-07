Home>>
China's foreign exchange reserves log growth in May
(Xinhua) 13:35, June 07, 2025
BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.2853 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of May 2025, up by 3.6 billion U.S. dollars, or 0.11 percent, compared to the end of April, official data showed Saturday.
The combined effects of currency translation and asset price changes led to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves in May, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.
China's economy has continued to recover and improve, and the quality of economic development has steadily improved, providing support for maintaining the stability of the country's foreign exchange reserves, the statement added.
