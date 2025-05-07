Home>>
China's foreign exchange reserves up 1.27 pct in April
(Xinhua) 16:49, May 07, 2025
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.2817 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of April 2025, up by 41 billion U.S. dollars, or 1.27 percent, compared to the end of March, official data showed Wednesday.
The combined effects of currency translation and asset price changes led to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves in April, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.
The resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy contributed to the stability of the country's foreign exchange reserves, the statement added.
