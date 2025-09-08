China's foreign exchange reserves rise in August

Xinhua) 08:56, September 08, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.3222 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of August, up by 29.9 billion U.S. dollars, or 0.91 percent, compared to the end of July, official data showed Sunday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the increase to the combined impact of currency translation and changes in asset prices.

In August, the U.S. dollar index fell as expectations on the monetary policies of major economies and macroeconomic data influenced the market, while global financial asset prices generally rose, according to the administration.

China's economy continues to maintain steady growth, with strong resilience and vitality, providing solid support for the overall stability of the country's foreign exchange reserves, according to the administration.

