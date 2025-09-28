Home>>
China's foreign exchange market transactions total 3.38 trln USD in August
(Xinhua) 11:00, September 28, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese foreign exchange market recorded transactions worth 24.08 trillion yuan (about 3.38 trillion U.S. dollars) in August, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday.
The data showed that the transaction volume of the client market was 3.71 trillion yuan and that of the interbank market was 20.37 trillion yuan.
In terms of products, the spot market's cumulative transaction volume was 9.16 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 14.93 trillion yuan.
The forex market saw cumulative transactions of 203.23 trillion yuan in the first eight months of the year, according to the data.
