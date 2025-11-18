China reports forex settlement surplus in October

Xinhua) 09:07, November 18, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China saw a forex settlement surplus of 17.7 billion U.S. dollars in October 2025, official data showed on Monday.

Forex purchases by banks reached 214.2 billion dollars last month, while sales stood at 196.5 billion dollars, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

While international financial markets have seen increased volatility since October, China's forex market has maintained its stable and sound performance -- with balanced supply and demand and stable cross-border capital flows, said Li Bin, deputy head of the administration.

In the first 10 months of the year, total forex purchases by banks amounted to approximately 2.07 trillion dollars, while sales reached around 1.99 trillion dollars.

"Overall, China's forex market demonstrates stable expectations, a basic balance between supply and demand, and strong resilience and vitality," Li said.

