China's foreign exchange reserves rise in October

Xinhua) 15:44, November 08, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.3433 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of October, an increase of 4.7 billion U.S. dollars, or 0.14 percent, from the end of September, official data showed on Friday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange stated in a statement that the U.S. dollar index rose and global financial asset prices generally increased last month, influenced by factors such as macroeconomic data, monetary policies and economic outlooks in major economies.

Driven by exchange rate conversions and changes in asset prices, China's foreign exchange reserves increased during the month, the administration said.

