China's foreign exchange market reports continued stability

Xinhua) 08:50, October 23, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange market has maintained steady operations, reporting stable market expectations and balanced supply and demand, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Wednesday.

Cross-border receipts and payments among non-banking sectors -- including enterprises and individuals -- rose 7 percent month on month in September to hit 1.37 trillion U.S. dollars.

Forex market trading remained active while cross-border capital flows remained generally balanced, said Li Bin, deputy head of the administration.

China's foreign trade has grown steadily, Li said, adding that net capital inflows in the trade of goods have remained at a high level, and cross-border capital flows in the services trade and investment income funds have been generally stable.

Cross-border capital saw a net inflow of 119.7 billion U.S. dollars in the first three quarters, and the banking sector posted a net surplus of 63.2 billion U.S. dollars in forex settlements and sales.

This year, China's foreign exchange market has demonstrated strong resilience and vitality despite a complex and challenging external environment, Li said.

