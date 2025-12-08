China's foreign currency reserves rise in November

A drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows containers waiting for transshipment at the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign currency reserves totaled 3.3464 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of November 2025, up by 3 billion U.S. dollars or 0.09 percent, compared to the end of October, official data showed Sunday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed this increase to the combined impact of currency translation and changes in asset prices.

Influenced by factors such as macroeconomic data and monetary policy expectations of major economies, the U.S. dollar index declined in November, while global financial asset prices experienced mixed movements, the administration noted.

Supported by a steady economy, China remains well-positioned to maintain the overall stability of its foreign currency reserves, the administration said.

