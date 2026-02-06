Trending in China | From flame to masterpiece: Jingtailan

Jingtailan, or Chinese cloisonne enamel, is one of China's most celebrated traditional crafts. It involves bending fine copper wires to outline intricate patterns, which are then filled with colorful mineral enamels and fired multiple times. Dating back about 600 years, Jingtailan was added to China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006 and continues to captivate with its timeless mastery and lasting cultural significance.

