Trending in China | From flame to masterpiece: Jingtailan
(People's Daily App) 16:50, February 06, 2026
Jingtailan, or Chinese cloisonne enamel, is one of China's most celebrated traditional crafts. It involves bending fine copper wires to outline intricate patterns, which are then filled with colorful mineral enamels and fired multiple times. Dating back about 600 years, Jingtailan was added to China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006 and continues to captivate with its timeless mastery and lasting cultural significance.
(Compiled by Li Linmo; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Zibo colored-glaze glass: art forged in fire
- Artisan dedicated to reviving handmade steelyard techniques in E China's Anhui
- Trending in China | The art of leather carving
- Artisan preserves ancient wooden teapot craft in Jingxian county, E China's Anhui
- Trending in China | Mastering nature's palette: the magic of colored-stone inlay
- Hezhe and Nanai peoples enhance cross-border ties through fish-skin craft
- Post-00s Chinese artisan replicates exquisite phoenix crown with colored glass
- Young Chinese artist revives ancient sugar craft with viral creations
- Trending in China | Carved lacquer: a jewel in the crown of Chinese craftsmanship
- Inheritor devotes decades to pass on Tibetan carpet weaving skills in NW China's Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.