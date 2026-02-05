Home>>
Trending in China | Zibo colored-glaze glass: art forged in fire
(People's Daily App) 16:42, February 05, 2026
Born from Qilu's ancient flames (modern Shandong Province), Zibo colored-glaze glass transforms silica sand into crystal masterpieces through over 1,000 years of unbroken craft. Artisans blow, twist, pull and shape molten glass in one fluid motion—capturing liquid beauty as enduring art.
