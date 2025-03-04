Home>>
Trending in China | Carved lacquer: a jewel in the crown of Chinese craftsmanship
(People's Daily App) 15:53, March 04, 2025
Carved lacquer, known as "Tihong," is a remarkable example of traditional Chinese craftsmanship. This art form involves layering natural lacquer to achieve the desired thickness, followed by the meticulous cutting of intricate designs. In addition to cloisonné (Jingtai blue), ivory carving and jade carving, carved lacquer is celebrated as one of Beijing's Four Great Crafts.
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Di Chenjing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
Related Stories
- Inheritor dedicated to passing on traditional Huizhou lacquerware
- Trending in China | Weifang redwood lacquerware inlaid with silver: A unique folk art
- The enchanting creation of Chinese lacquer fans
- Young woman in Guangxi injects new vitality into traditional bamboo weaving craft
- Inheritor devotes decades to pass on Tibetan carpet weaving skills in NW China's Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.