Trending in China | Carved lacquer: a jewel in the crown of Chinese craftsmanship

(People's Daily App) 15:53, March 04, 2025

Carved lacquer, known as "Tihong," is a remarkable example of traditional Chinese craftsmanship. This art form involves layering natural lacquer to achieve the desired thickness, followed by the meticulous cutting of intricate designs. In addition to cloisonné (Jingtai blue), ivory carving and jade carving, carved lacquer is celebrated as one of Beijing's Four Great Crafts.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Di Chenjing)

