Artisan preserves ancient wooden teapot craft in Jingxian county, E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 13:26, September 25, 2025

Gui Xue makes a wooden teapot in Jingxian county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Gui Xue, a provincial-level inheritor of the Jingxian wooden teapot craft, owns a wooden teapot studio in Jingxian county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province.

Gui began his craft career by making pen holders, continuing a family tradition that spanned more than 20 years. He previously worked with Xuan paper and wooden combs before specializing in wooden teapots.

The artisan describes his wooden teapots as unique works requiring extraordinary precision — each carved entirely from a single block of wood.

Gui Xue makes a wooden teapot in Jingxian county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

The creation process includes multiple stages: selecting wood, shaping the body, hollowing the core, carving the handle, trimming edges and polishing. Each step demands precise craftsmanship and numerous adjustments to achieve perfection. What might seem like repetitive, monotonous work to others provides Gui with a deeply satisfying, immersive experience.

Gui's dedication has paid off professionally. He regularly exhibits at major arts and crafts shows, collaborating with fellow artisans to refine his techniques. His wooden teapots are now featured in prestigious collections, including the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing and the World Skills Museum in Shanghai.

Gui Xue makes a wooden teapot in Jingxian county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

A wooden teapot made by Gui Xue, a provincial-level inheritor of the Jingxian wooden teapot craft, in Jingxian county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

