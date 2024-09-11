Chinese artist transforms ordinary items into traditional crafts, gains online following

People's Daily Online) 10:18, September 11, 2024

A young Chinese woman has gained fame by turning everyday items into stunning traditional Chinese-style handicrafts.

Photo shows artworks created by He Yanhong’s team. She is known online as Yan Hong Aimee. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

He Yanhong, known online as Yan Hong Aimee, has amassed 860,000 followers on social media.

Hailing from Pidu district, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, He’s strength lies in her innovative spirit to create art from ordinary materials. Where others see an empty can, she sees a canvas.

He posts videos transforming ordinary objects into extraordinary artworks, inspiring her audience to embrace traditional culture.

Photo shows an exquisite handiwork created by He Yanhong's team. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

While most people focus on plotlines and characters in films and TV dramas, He's eye is drawn to costumes and makeup. China's popular historical drama "Story of Yanxi Palace" inspired her first viral hit — a meticulously crafted headdress replicating one from the show. This success spurred her creativity and expanded her artistic horizons.

She has received international recognition, including an invitation to speak at Oxford University about her techniques and journey.

Recognizing the need to sharpen her skills, she apprenticed in 2021 under Ni Chengyu, an expert in Chengdu filamentary silver hovering art, an intangible cultural heritage in Sichuan.

In 2020, He established a studio creating a wide range of items from headdresses to clothing and accessories, aiming to showcase traditional Chinese cultural treasures globally.

Photo shows the interior of the traditional Chinese-style handicraft workshop established by He Yanhong, known online as Yan Hong Aimee. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

He's latest venture, a traditional Chinese-style handicraft workshop, displays her team's masterpieces and offers visitors hands-on experience with traditional crafts. She believes each accessory her team creates carries cultural significance.

According to He, the workshop is designed to promote and preserve traditional Chinese handicrafts. It offers courses on handicrafts and holds regular exhibitions and lectures to spread interest in traditional crafts, promoting exchanges and cooperation among enthusiasts.

Photo shows an exquisite headdress created in He Yanhong's workshop. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

