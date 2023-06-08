We Are China

Millennia-old traditional crafts boost income of villagers in NW China's Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 16:59, June 08, 2023

A suit of rattan armor made by villagers working in a community-based factory in Huangguan township, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Dang Tong)

Traditional crafts dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) are playing a major role in increasing the income of local villagers in Huangguan township, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The traditional crafts include the techniques for making Chinese yellow rice wine, rattan woven articles, pickled vegetables, and handcrafts.

By strengthening skills training, innovating traditional crafts, diversifying products, and promoting brand building, among other measures, Huangguan township has continuously expanded its characteristic industrial clusters featuring rattan weaving, palm fiber weaving, fan weaving, bamboo weaving, and straw weaving, effectively increasing local people's income while revitalizing traditional crafts.

