Craftsman 'flicks' cotton, making rythmic sounds
(People's Daily App) 16:12, December 07, 2022
Some Chinese craftsmen still pick cotton by hand and work it in using traditional methods. Click the video to check it out.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
