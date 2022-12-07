Languages

Archive

Wednesday, December 07, 2022

Home>>

Craftsman 'flicks' cotton, making rythmic sounds

(People's Daily App) 16:12, December 07, 2022

Some Chinese craftsmen still pick cotton by hand and work it in using traditional methods. Click the video to check it out.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories