Craftsman engraves 'The Classic of Mountains and Seas' on leather

(People's Daily App) 14:55, November 29, 2022

Qiao Xue, a handmade leather craftsman, makes a leather piece inspired by the picture book Shan Hai Jing or The Classic of Mountains and Seas. It takes her more than 100 intricate steps that involve a great deal of grinding and hammering to complete one leather piece on leather only 2 millimeters thick.

Her works has gotten really popular in the last decade. She has trained more than 2,000 leather craftsmen. Thousands of their works have been sold to 13 countries and regions around the world.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

