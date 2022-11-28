Home>>
Chinese craftsman brings tree branches to life
(People's Daily App) 14:17, November 28, 2022
The quaint color and unique texture of tree branches helps bring an organic, living feel to this artist's sculptures.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Purple bamboo vine: a fashionable material
- Pic story: Chinese master of rubbing craft
- Millennium-old silk damask weaving craft sees revival through innovation
- Pumpkin to phoenix
- Chinese folk artist creates glittering paper-cutting artwork using copper foil
- The art of cans: Innovations in traditional craft
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.