Purple bamboo vine: a fashionable material
(People's Daily App) 14:01, November 22, 2022
Purple bamboo is a plant similar to bamboo, with pliable vines. Craftsman with an eye for discovering fresh materials have processed the vines and turned them into popular fashion items. Check it out.
