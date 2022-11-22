Purple bamboo vine: a fashionable material

(People's Daily App) 14:01, November 22, 2022

Purple bamboo is a plant similar to bamboo, with pliable vines. Craftsman with an eye for discovering fresh materials have processed the vines and turned them into popular fashion items. Check it out.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

