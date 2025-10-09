Home>>
Trending in China | The art of leather carving
(People's Daily App) 14:22, October 09, 2025
Leather carving is a traditional folk craft in China. Artists use specialized tools to carve patterns onto leather, which is then dyed and polished. With natural leather as their canvas, these artisans transform landscapes, figures and totems into textured reliefs that convey depth and vitality.
