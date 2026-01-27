Artisan dedicated to reviving handmade steelyard techniques in E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 10:26, January 27, 2026

On Jan. 16, 2026, Xia Daming, a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor of the traditional steelyard making techniques, was busy crafting a steelyard at his store in Tongling city, east China's Anhui Province.

Xia Daming makes a steelyard at his store in Tongling city, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

His family has been in the trade for more than 130 years, with Xia personally spending 48 years on the craft.

In the past, the steelyard was an essential tool for weighing, but with the rise of electronic scales, handmade steelyards gradually fell out of use. Xia mentioned that many of his peers have since switched to other careers.

Crafting a steelyard is more complicated than it seems. Xia explains that the process involves eight main stages, each with dozens of detailed steps.

Xia is quite particular about the materials he uses. In the past, steelyards were typically made from local chestnut wood, but these days, Xia prefers to use another wood which has excellent hardness and fine grain, and, when treated with lime, it takes on a natural red color, which is the wood's true hue and won't fade.

Photo shows handmade steelyard-inspired creative cultural products at Xia Daming's store in Tongling city, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

In recent years, the local government has stepped up its investments in the Datong Ancient Town scenic area, improving infrastructure and hosting events like dragon boat races to attract more visitors. As a result, the ancient town and its historical streets have regained their former vitality. Xia has skillfully seized this opportunity, transforming his handcrafted steelyards into creative cultural products.

Xia's son has been learning the craft from him for several years. Although he hasn't yet fully taken over the business, he has mastered all the techniques.

For Xia, making handcrafted steelyards is not just a way to earn a living but a cultural heritage that needs to be preserved. He acknowledges that relying solely on the sale of steelyards isn't enough to ensure the craft's continued existence.

He hopes that the local government will put more effort into protecting this tradition. He also looks forward to expanding educational programs where children can get hands-on experience with the craft.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)