Amphibious assault ship Hainan conducts multi-subject maritime training
Soldiers assigned to a flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy board Z-20J and Z-8C ship-borne helicopters on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship Hainan (Hull 31) during a multi-subject maritime training in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)
A sailor assigned to a flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy guides the ship-borne helicopters to take off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship Hainan (Hull 31) during a multi-subject maritime training in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)
A Z-20J ship-borne helicopter attached to a flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship Hainan (Hull 31) during a multi-subject maritime training in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)
Photos
