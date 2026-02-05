Training of mooring and unmooring to derelict vessel

China Military Online) 16:36, February 05, 2026

The ocean-going tug Nantuo 159 and oil tanker Nanyou 973 attached to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy practice mooring and unmooring to derelict vessel at night during a maritime training exercise in mid-January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ruiyan)

The ocean-going tug Nantuo 159 and oil tanker Nanyou 973 attached to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy practice mooring and unmooring to derelict vessel during a maritime training exercise in mid-January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ruiyan)

The oil tanker Nanyou 973 and Nanyou 976 attached to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy sail in formation during a maritime training exercise in mid-January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ruiyan)

