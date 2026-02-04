J-16 multi-role fighter jets soar into sky

China Military Online) 10:40, February 04, 2026

J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff for a flight training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ai Yuelin)

J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff for a flight training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ai Yuelin)

A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ai Yuelin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)